2 local arenas renamed after Calgary hockey builders

The city has renamed two arenas after a pair of Calgary minor hockey league builders.

Perry Cavanagh is the former president of the Calgary Minor Hockey Association and also served on the board of Hockey Alberta. He was instrumental in implementing the Respect in Sport program across the city.

Hockey Calgary said they wanted to acknowledge all the work Cavanagh has done over the years to make the game inclusive for everyone.

"Perry was about inclusivity," said Kevin Kobelka of Hockey Calgary. "He was about growing the game, providing opportunities for all kids, whether you were a grassroots player or an elite player. He was about providing a place for the kids to play and he looked at the rink as a community – as a place for kids to come, and get off the streets, and have a community and home and safe place to play and have fun."

The new rink named after Cavanagh was formerly known as 'Rink Number Two' in Max Bell Arena.

The Village Square Leisure Centre Arena Number Two will now be known as the Wally Kozak Arena.

Kozak has been instrumental in nurturing the growth of women and girls' hockey and served as the technical director advisor to Girls Hockey Calgary.

Kozak is also recognized internationally as one of the best technical coaches and helped establish the development of the women's national team program.