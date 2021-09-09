2 Londoners pick up recent lottery prizes

Two London, Ont. residents are making more room in their wallets after picking up lottery wins.

Terrance Hari collects $104,941.90 after winning second prize in the June 23 Lotto 6/49 draw with his ticket purchased at Rexall on Hyde Park Road.

Wathiq Noorie won $100,000 playing Instant Bingo Doubler after picking up his game at White Oaks Ticket Centre on Wellington Road.

Noorie, 75, says he is happy about his win and plans to help his family.