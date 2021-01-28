Two teens were taken into custody early Thursday morning after allegedly impersonating police officers.

Mounties in Langley say they got two separate calls Wednesday night about a Dodge Ram truck with blue and red flashing lights in the windshield.

The first incident was reported just after 9 p.m. In that complaint, someone said they saw the young men who were allegedly impersonating officers pull over a Toyota Corolla.

The Dodge then drove alongside the Toyota and the complainant said they believe there was a short conversation between the drivers before the Dodge pulled away.

A second complaint was received at about midnight. Not long after, officers pulled over a speeding truck that matched the vehicle description near 232nd and 240th streets.

"Both occupants were arrested and the alternating blue/red light was found on the front window of the truck," Mounties said in a news release.

"Also found in the search incidental to arrest were multiple cell phones, nearly $3,500 in cash and what is believed to be bud marijuana. The truck and contents were seized."

The two young men – an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old – will appear in court on Thursday.

Mounties are hoping to speak with the driver of the Toyota Corolla and any other drivers who may have interacted with the pair. Witnesses are asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.