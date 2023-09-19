2 men arrested after vehicles ransacked in Victoria

Two men have been arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles in Victoria's James Bay neighbourhood.

Police responded to a complaint of a break and enter at a secure parkade in the 100-block of Kingston Street around 5:30 a.m. Saturday

A witness reported the men to police who located and arrested them after a short pursuit.

A statement from the Victoria Police Department says one of the suspects had more than 15 outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

He was held in custody while the other man was released pending a court appearance.

Several stolen items were recovered and returned to their owners, police said.

"Residents and visitors are reminded to never leave valuables in their vehicle, even when parked within a secure area, and to always enable your vehicle's alarm when it is parked overnight," the department said.