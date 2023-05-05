2 men arrested and charged in connection to New Westminster kidnapping, say police

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a kidnapping in Metro Vancouver last month, police say.

Kamloops man Kyle Clark Dimond, 40, and 42-year-old Marc Kevin Valcourt of Vernon are in custody after allegedly taking a New Westminster resident hostage on the evening of April 25, according to a statement issued by the New Westminster Police Department on Friday.

“Based on evidence obtained during this rapidly unfolding investigation, two armed suspects were intercepted by police leading to the safe rescue of the hostage,” reads the release.

Speaking to reporters at a media conference Friday, NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver said police believe the kidnapping was targeted and the public is not at risk.

“The suspects were not previously known to police, however investigators are exploring links to the British Columbia gang conflict,” said Leaver.

Valcourt is facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and use of an imitation firearm.

In addition to those same charges, one count of assault has been laid against Dimond.

Leaver shared few details about the case, reasoning the matter is before the court, but said a ransom demand was involved.

“Due to safety concerns, we can not disclose any more information about the victim,” Leaver said, adding no one involved in the investigation was injured.

The NWPD says it received “extensive support” from multiple police agencies during the investigation—including the RCMP, Vancouver Police Department, Metro Vancouver Transit Police, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team.

As investigators continue gathering evidence, police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2430, or email at mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org.