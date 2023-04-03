2 men arrested in connection with suspicious vehicle in Lethbridge

Lethbridge police say two men have been charged in connection with two separate incidents where it's alleged they threatened other drivers.

Officials were called to respond to two 911 calls – within a half and hour of each other – where victims had been confronted by a pair of men in a black SUV.

Police say in the first incident, the driver said they were "aggressively followed" by the vehicle.

"After stopping at a red light, three masked occupants wearing orange gloves, exited and began approaching his vehicle," police said in a release.

"Fearing he was about to be assaulted or carjacked, the victim quickly drove away."

In the second incident, police say the victim pulled up behind the black SUV at an intersection, and a passenger got out of that vehicle and began to approach him.

The suspect, who police say was wearing a mask and orange gloves, appeared to be reaching into his pocket for a weapon.

When another vehicle arrived at the intersection, the passenger got back into the SUV and the vehicle left the scene.

After responding, Lethbridge police soon located the black SUV in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue South.

"A male driver and occupant were subsequently arrested," police said. "During a search of the vehicle incidental to arrest, police seized a replica handgun, a hatchet, multiple cannisters of bear spray, a large hunting knife and orange gloves."

Officials say the suspects are not known to the victims and the incidents are considered to be random.

Richard Frank Brown Chief Calf, 39, of Lethbridge, is charged with dangerous driving and criminal harassment.

Reginald Black Rabbit, 31, of Standoff, is charged with criminal harassment and disguised with intent.

Both men were released from custody with conditions prohibiting the possession of any firearms, replica firearms, ammunition, edged weapons and bear spray.

They are scheduled to appear in court on June 1.