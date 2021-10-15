2 men charged after firearms, drugs, and cash found in Leduc, Alta.
Police seized firearms, cocaine, Canadian cash, drug packaging, and digital scales from a home in Leduc on Thursday.
RCMP say they began a drug investigation encompassing the Leduc area in August that pointed them towards executing a search warrant in the Windrose neighbourhood.
Four firearms were located, as well as 70 grams of cocaine, “a quantity of Canadian currency,” drug packaging, and several digital scales during the search.
Thirty-four-year-old Kyle Dale Fox of Leduc faces 30 charges, including:
- Four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance cocaine;
- Three counts of possession of proceeds of crime;
- One count of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine; and
- One count of possession of a firearm while unauthorized.
Darryl Jonathon Block, 45, of Leduc, faces one charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.
After bail hearings, Fox remains in custody while Block was released with conditions.
Fox is scheduled to appear in Edmonton federal court on Oct. 18, while Block’s court date is on Nov. 25 at Leduc provincial court.
