2 men charged after Lethbridge police seize drugs, cash, a loaded gun and a Mercedes-Benz

A B.C. man and a Fort McMurray man face charges after Lethbridge police seized cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cannabis, a loaded gun, $4,000 cash and a Mercedes Benz Thursday.

Earlier this week, Lethbridge police say they launched an investigation after seeing two men in a vehicle engaging in activity consistent with drug trafficking.

Thursday, police undertook a targeted traffic stop around Aquitania Boulevard, and two men were arrested.

A search warrant was executed at a west-side residence, where two men and a woman were arrested without incident.

Police seized the drugs, cash, loaded gun and Mercedes-Benz.

Investigators determined that the suspects, who don't live in Lethbridge, were in the city to sell drugs.

Oromena Emmanuel Urefe, 20, of Surrey, B.C., was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; possession of the proceeds of crime and unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Aaron Etchuko Besson, 18, of Fort McMurray, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Following bail hearings, both were released from custody.

Both are scheduled to next appear in court March 3.

The three people arrested inside the residence were released without charges. Investigation continues.