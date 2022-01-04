2 men charged after string of robberies across B.C.'s Lower Mainland

Charges have been laid against two men in connection to a string of robberies in B.C.'s Lower Mainland that spanned multiple cities during a 10-day period last October.

Surrey RCMP said Tuesday three robberies occurred in Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford between Oct. 2 to Oct. 11.

The first robbery allegedly occurred at a cell phone store near 160 Street and 24 Avenue, the second at another cell phone store in the area of 202 Street and 88 Avenue and the third at a pharmacy near Blueridge Drive and Townline Road, Mounties said.

Two suspects were tracked down following a joint investigation between Surrey RCMP, Langley RCMP and Abbotsford police.

Mounties said 22-year-old Abbotsford resident Erat Odongi and 21-year-old Calgary resident Jaden Kahnapace-Newton are now facing several charges.

Odongi has been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of forcible confinement. Abbotsford police located and arrested Odongi on his outstanding warrants on Dec. 20.

Kahnapace-Newton has been charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of forcible confinement, three counts of breach of release order, as well as trafficking property and possession of property obtained by crime.

Mounties said search warrants were executed at a residence in Abbotsford as well as a residence in Calgary with the assistance of the Calgary Police Service on Nov. 18. One suspect was arrested during the execution of the search warrant in Calgary.

"While none of the employees sustained physical injuries, these type of crimes can have a lasting emotional impact," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a news release.

Surrey RCMP told CTV News they were unable to provide details on whether or not the pair was armed at the time of the robberies, but did confirm that employees were confined in the stores and it is alleged that threats were made.