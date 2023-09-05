2 men charged for allegedly stealing vehicle, running from police in Middle Sackville

Halifax District RCMP say they have charged two men after they ran away from a traffic check point in Middle Sackville, N.S., on Monday.

In a Tuesday news release, police say they were on the lookout for impaired drivers at a traffic check point on Margeson Drive when a grey Kia Forte approached at high speed at around 11:15 p.m.

Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

According to police, officers deployed a spike belt at the exit of the Indigo Shores subdivision.

The vehicle came to a stop shortly after on Highway 101, where police say both occupants exited it and then ran away.

Police say they arrested a 30-year-old passenger in a nearby bush, but officers did not find the driver at that time.

On Tuesday, police say they responded to a report of a suspicious man near Manor Drive in Lower Sackville that matched the description of the driver.

Police say a 27-year-old man suffered minor injuries consistent with someone who had travelled through thick brush, and was arrested.

RCMP say the vehicle involved was reported stolen on Friday in Weymouth.

Tyrel Anthony Comeau, 27, was charged with:

flight from police

dangerous operation of a conveyance

possession of a property obtained by crime

obstructing a peace officer

Dustin Kempton Crowell, 30, was charged with:

possession of a property obtained by crime

obstructing a peace officer

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Police say both men were held in custody, and appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday.

