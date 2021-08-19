2 men charged in connection with West Broadway shooting in June

Two men have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in June.

The Winnipeg Police Service responded to the shooting on June 14 near the intersection of Young and Balmoral streets.

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Kyle Anthony Braithwaite.

Police say Dahir Abdi, 19, and Theodoros Kyriakakos, 21, both from Winnipeg, have been charged with first-degree murder. They were detained in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.