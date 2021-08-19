iHeartRadio

2 men charged in connection with West Broadway shooting in June

Winnipeg police investigate after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Balmoral and Young streets on June 14, 2021. (CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)

Two men have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in June.

The Winnipeg Police Service responded to the shooting on June 14 near the intersection of Young and Balmoral streets.

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Kyle Anthony Braithwaite.

Police say Dahir Abdi, 19, and Theodoros Kyriakakos, 21, both from Winnipeg, have been charged with first-degree murder. They were detained in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

