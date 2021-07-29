2 men charged in hit-and-run, Saskatoon police say

Saskatoon police have arrested and charged two men after an alleged hit-and-run Wednesday.

Around 9:40 p.m., police were called to Spadina Crescent East and Ravine Drive for reports of a hit and run involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police said in a news release that the northbound motorcycle was reportedly struck by the vehicle which then fled the scene.

Within minutes, members of the Air Support Unit located the suspect vehicle near Mallin Crescent and Adilman Drive, police say.

Police intercepted it in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Wanuskewin Road.

A 21-year-old Duck Lake man faces several charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm.

A 24-year-old Duck Lake man has been charged with uttering death threats.

The 43-year-old motorcycle operator was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.