2 men charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to Alberta First Nation suspicious death

Two men face second-degree murder charges after a 41-year-old man was found dead at an Alberta First Nation home that the RCMP responded to for complaints of "multiple shots fired."

RCMP say Conrad Oliver Boostrom of Lac La Biche, Alta., was killed in the Beaver Lake Cree Nation incident on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Mounties arrested Tyrone Jake Deschambeau, 28, of Lac La Biche.

Thirty-seven-year-old Wayne Ryan Blood, also of Lac La Biche, was arrested a day later.

Both men remain in custody after bail hearings and are to appear in Lac La Biche provincial court on Nov. 29.

"As this matter is now before the courts, no further information can be provided," RCMP said in a statement.

The Beaver Lake Cree Nation is located approximately 105 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.