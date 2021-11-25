2 men charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to Alberta First Nation suspicious death
Two men face second-degree murder charges after a 41-year-old man was found dead at an Alberta First Nation home that the RCMP responded to for complaints of "multiple shots fired."
RCMP say Conrad Oliver Boostrom of Lac La Biche, Alta., was killed in the Beaver Lake Cree Nation incident on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Mounties arrested Tyrone Jake Deschambeau, 28, of Lac La Biche.
Thirty-seven-year-old Wayne Ryan Blood, also of Lac La Biche, was arrested a day later.
Both men remain in custody after bail hearings and are to appear in Lac La Biche provincial court on Nov. 29.
"As this matter is now before the courts, no further information can be provided," RCMP said in a statement.
The Beaver Lake Cree Nation is located approximately 105 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Sunday northeast Edmonton homicidePolice are searching for a man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a northeast Edmonton homicide on Sunday night.
-
Nationwide warrant issued for Millarville couple believed to be operating investment scamAlberta RCMP obtained a nationwide warrant for the arrest of a Millarville, Alta. couple believed to be operating a multi-million dollar investment scam.
-
Justin Trudeau flying to B.C. Friday to visit flood-ravaged AbbotsfordPrime Minister Justin Trudeau is flying into British Columbia on Friday to visit the flood-ravaged Fraser Valley community of Abbotsford, which remains partially underwater as more atmospheric rivers head toward the province.
-
Go Fund Me set up to help pay Shelly Glover's legal costs in PC Leadership court battleA Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Shelly Glover with legal costs as she fights to have a new Manitoba PC Leadership vote.
-
Police asking public to avoid area of Herring Cove Road: HRPHalifax Regional Police is asking members of the public to avoid the 400 block of Herring Cove Road as officers are currently on the scene.
-
Some CERB recipients set to get notices that they owe feds some of the aidSome Canadians who received a pandemic jobless benefit are set to receive notices that they have to repay some of the aid they received last year.
-
Power restored in Varsity after outage caused by vehicle collision on ShaganappiPower is out for approximately 1,100 homes in Varsity after a car crashed into a light standard Thursday on Shaganappi Trail.
-
UCP outspends NDP in 2020, AMA tops third-party political ad spending: Elections AlbertaThe governing United Conservative Party (UCP) outspent the Opposition last fiscal year, while the Alberta Medical Association led the way in third-party political advertising, according to Elections Alberta.
-
'I officially received Trikafta': Ottawa woman with cystic fibrosis receives life-saving medicationA 23-year-old Ottawa woman with cystic fibrosis received a life-saving medication this week, and is now vowing to continue to fight until every single CF patient has it "in their hands."