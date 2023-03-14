2 men face 32 combined charges after traffic stop turns into drug bust in Barrie
A traffic stop that started because of an expired validation tag escalated to a drug investigation, with police seizing "fully loaded" guns, Barrie police say.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
According to a police release, officers noticed the pickup truck leaving a motel on Donald Street and heading onto Anne Street before it turned into a gas station when they stopped it Monday night.
Police say the officers noticed a "strong odour of suspected marijuana" while speaking with the driver, prompting the drug investigation.
While taking the driver and passenger into custody, police say the officers found loaded firearms, a significant quantity of cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, prescription medicine believed to be destined for street sale, an undisclosed amount of cash and brass knuckles.
An 18-year-old Barrie man and a 24-year-old Innisfil man face a combined total of 32 criminal, drug, and Provincial Offences Act charges.
-
Opening day at downtown Windsor StarbucksPopular coffee giant, Starbucks, has officially opened up shop in downtown Windsor.
-
Snowstorm expected to bring up to 30 cm of snow to the northeastWith the first day of spring less than a week away, another winter storm is tracking toward northeastern Ontario and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow between Thursday and Saturday.
-
'Record breaking': $297M announced for Sask. municipal revenue sharing programA record $297 million investment for Saskatchewan’s municipal revenue sharing program will be provided from the province in 2023-24.
-
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Suspect charged with first-degree murder charge after man found shot at Scarborough motelA suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was found with gunshot wounds at a motel in Scarborough earlier this month.
-
Building permits suspended in Stayner due to future water shortageClearview Township will not be issuing permits for any structures in Stayner due to low water capacity for new developments.
-
Kingston high school teacher charged with sexual assaultA teacher at a Kingston high school has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation, the school board said Tuesday evening.
-
Police say they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying Oshawa homicide victimPolice say that they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying a homicide victim who was located following a house fire in Durham earlier this month.
-
Barrie woman shocked to win over $100K with Lotto 6/49 after only 3 playsThe third time was a charm for Barrie woman Heather Cherutti who won $106,700 with Lotto 6/49.