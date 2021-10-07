2 men face weapons charges after Saskatoon police execute search warrant

Two men are in custody and facing weapons charges after Saskatoon police executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., police received a report of a person wanted on a warrant in the 1100 Block of Avenue L North, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers learned a gun may have been present inside the home and requested a search warrant.

The Tactical Support Unit assisted the SPS Guns & Gangs Unit in executing the search warrant.

Two men were arrested; one when he exited the home and the other was found hiding in the attic.

A 30-year-old man was found to be in possession of bear spray and two knives, one which was concealed in the waist band of his pants, police say.

A 28-year-old man was found to in possession of brass knuckles and was on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of statutory release, police say.

Police continue to investigate and further charges could be laid.