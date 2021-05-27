2 men facing 48 charges related to liquor store thefts across Lower Mainland

Two men have been arrested and are facing a total of 48 charges in connection to a series of liquor store thefts across multiple jurisdictions.

RCMP launched an investigation in February 2021, after receiving reports of liquor store thefts in Surrey.

During the investigation, Mounties determined that the thefts were being carried out by two men who were allegedly working together to steal alcohol from liquor stores across several cities in the Lower Mainland.

"One of the men was allegedly stealing merchandise and the other man was allegedly using his taxicab to facilitate their movement from store to store," said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn, in a news release.

Travis Emard West, 51, was arrested on March 9 and remains in custody. He is facing 38 charges, which include 26 counts of theft under $5,000 and 12 counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Gurmukh Singh Thiara, 54, was also arrested but later released on conditions. He is facing 10 charges, which include four counts of possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000, four counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

