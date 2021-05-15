2 men facing life-threatening injuries following alleged assault

Two men are in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following an alleged assault on Friday night, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

In a release, RPS said it was dispatched to the 2400 block of Albert St. for a report of an injured man.

When officers arrived on scene, two injured men were located and taken to hospital by EMS.

Police said no suspects have been located.The scene was held for investigation until 9:50 a.m. on Saturday.

There was no further information released about the incident.

Anyone with information about the alleged assault is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).