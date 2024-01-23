2 men facing robbery charges in connection with Mississauga carjacking

Two men are facing charges in connection with a carjacking in Mississauga last year, in which they allegedly forcefully grabbed the victim’s car keys right out of his pocket.

Peel Regional Police said it happened on Oct. 19, at around 5:40 p.m., in a plaza parking lot in Derry Road East and Goreway Drive area, just north of Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Officers say the victim had just parked his vehicle and was starting to get out when he was confronted by two suspects who demanded his keys. After allegedly snatching them out of the victim’s pocket, forcefully, both suspects got into the vehicle and drove away.

Police said the victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Three days later, at around 1:50 p.m., Belleville Police Service found the vehicle and arrested the two occupants for possession of property obtained by crime.

The Peel Regional Police Central Robbery Bureau continued the investigation into the initial carjacking and determined that the suspects Belleville police arrested were also allegedly responsible for the carjacking in Mississauga.

On Tuesday, Jan. 22, 24-year-old Nicholas Goulet and 25-year-old Brian Goodfellow, both from Belleville, Ont., were charged with robbery and appeared in a Brampton court.

Police ask anyone with information to call investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.