2 men in custody after early Saturday weapons incident

Two men are in custody after an early morning weapons incident in north Edmonton.

Around 6:50 a.m. Saturday morning, police were called to 169 Avenue and 76 Street in the Schonsee neighbourhood after receiving reports of suspicious behaviour with two armed men casing homes and vehicles in the area.

Police say they arrived on scene and observed two men matching the description of the complainants.

One man was arrested and found to be in possession of a sawed-off rifle.

According to police, the second man fled from them on a bicycle but was found a short time later. That suspect also had a sawed-off rifle.

Police say no one was hurt and they are awaiting word from area residents about whether they had any items stolen or vandalized.

Both men remain in police custody and police say charges are pending as their investigation continues.