2 men in hospital after a pair of early morning Calgary shootings
Two men, both believed to be in their 20s or 30s, were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a pair of shootings.
According to emergency medical services, one of the men was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.
The first shooting happened at around 2:40 a.m. in the northeast community of Temple. Several bullet holes were seen on homes and vehicles in the area.
Police say a burnt vehicle in Saddle Ridge, roughly five kilometres north of the scene, is suspected to have been involved and officers are now investigating.
At approximately 3:15 a.m. police received reports of a second shooting, this time in the southeast community Penbrooke Meadows around the 5300 block of Fifth Ave. S.E.
Investigators don't believe that the two shootings are connected and say no arrests have been made.
At least two homes and three vehicles were hit in an early morning shooting today in the NE Calgary community of Temple.
There is a daycare right in the middle of where gunfire rang out around 2:40am.
One man was sent to hospital with a gunshot wound. #YYC pic.twitter.com/gU0QZ7J0TM
