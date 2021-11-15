2 men, including suspect, taken to hospital following Arbour Lake stabbing

A Monday morning fight in a northwest neighbourhood escalated into a stabbing attack.

Emergency crews responded to a location on Arbour Wood Mews N.W. shortly before noon following reports of a dispute.

EMS officials confirm two men were taken by ambulance to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police confirm one of the men was suffering from stab wounds while the other patient is now in custody in connection with the incident. The nature of his injuries has not been confirmed.