2 men killed in separate Chinatown attacks, man in custody: EPS

Two men are dead after separate attacks in Chinatown on Wednesday, police said a day later.

Edmonton Police Service officers responded to an aggravated assault at an auto body shop in the area of 106 Avenue and 98 Street at approximately 4 p.m.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and a 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The victim died on Thursday, police said.

Officers then responded to a second scene at 105 Avenue and 98 Street and found an injured man.

The 61-year-old died there, police said. His autopsy is scheduled for Friday. No further details about him or his death were immediately known.

Homicide detectives believe the suspect they arrested is connected to both deaths and charges are pending.

'THERE WAS NO REASON'

According to Tony Hai, owner of Albert's Autobody at the corner of 106 Avenue and 98 Street, a surveillance system captured the unprovoked attack of his employee of more than 30 years.

CTV News Edmonton spoke with Hai Thursday morning, hours before police revealed that the man had died.

"We spend literally like four hours looking at it. There was no reason," Hai said, standing on the sidewalk outside his shop.

Around 4 p.m., he had been called about a disturbance at his business. He and a security team arrived to find the employee unconscious and a person they didn't know inside the shop.

"He wasn't even breathing," Hai recalled.

The pair had worked together since 1989 when Hai opened the shop.

"He was getting ready to retire," Hai said through tears. "He's actually like a brother to me. Not just an employee."

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi offered his condolences Thursday afternoon.

"I am devastated to hear of the violent attacks that happened in Edmonton’s Chinatown last night, leaving two valued community members dead. I am sending my sincere condolences to both affected families, and I strongly condemn these acts of senseless violence."