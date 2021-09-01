2 men seriously injured in alleged attempted murder: police
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
Police are searching for suspects after an alleged attempted murder on Friday morning.
In a release, the Regina Police Service said it was dispatched to the area of Gladmer Park around 11:37 a.m., due to reports of a man with a gun. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle before police were called.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two seriously injured men. The victims were taken to hospital by EMS
Police said investigation is currently in its early stages.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
