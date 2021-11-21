2 men sought in attempted abduction of missing child in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for two suspects in connection with an attempted abduction of a missing child over the weekend.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the John Street pedestrian bridge, north of Bremner Boulevard.

According to police, one of two men who approached a missing child in the area told the boy he would take him home.

The child initially agreed to go with the man but officials say that private security intervened after receiving an alert from police.

The two men fled the area and police say they were last seen walking towards Bremner Boulevard.

The boy was not physically injured and has been reunited with his parents, police say.

The suspects have been described as white males between the ages of 30 and 35 with an average build. The first stands at about five-foot-seven and was last seen wearing a black puffy vest, a sweater with striped sleeves, black pants, black boots and a black baseball cap.

The second stands at about five-foot-eight and was seen wearing a red and white lumberjack jacket and grey pants.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.