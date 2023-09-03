2 men taken to hospital after crash in Kanata

Ottawa paramedics say two men in their 20s were taken to hospital after a crash in Kanata Sunday afternoon.

It happened at around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Hazeldean and Castlefrank roads.

Lanark County paramedics transported a 23-year-old man to hospital in serious but stable condition and Ottawa paramedics brought a 25-year-old man with minor injuries to hospital.

A section of Hazeldean Road was closed for the investigation, but it has since reopened, Ottawa police said.