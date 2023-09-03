iHeartRadio

2 men taken to hospital after crash in Kanata


An ambulance approaches the Ottawa Hospital in this undated file image. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa paramedics say two men in their 20s were taken to hospital after a crash in Kanata Sunday afternoon.

It happened at around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Hazeldean and Castlefrank roads.

Lanark County paramedics transported a 23-year-old man to hospital in serious but stable condition and Ottawa paramedics brought a 25-year-old man with minor injuries to hospital.

A section of Hazeldean Road was closed for the investigation, but it has since reopened, Ottawa police said.

