2 men taken to hospital following incident at Calgary dog park

Two men are in hospital, one of them in critical condition, following an incident that took place Saturday morning, CTV News has learned.

Calgary EMS says they were called to a scene in Upper Edworthy Dog Park at about 8:11 a.m.

There are no specifics on what actually occurred, but officials took two men to Foothills Medical Centre.

The first patient was in stable condition while the second was in serious, potentially life threatening condition.

Police have not released any details about the situation.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…