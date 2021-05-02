2 men ticketed at protest of public health order in Regina

Regina police have issued two tickets related to a protest of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 response on Saturday.

Two men were ticketed for failing to comply with the public health order, which currently bans outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people. According to a news release from the Regina Police Service, its estimated 30 people attended the protest in the 2100 block of Victoria Ave.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact police at

306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).