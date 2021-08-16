iHeartRadio

2 men wanted in relation to sexual exploitation case surrender to Lethbridge police

Two people wanted in relation to a Lethbridge human trafficking investigation surrendered Monday.

The men are part of a group of 10 Lethbridge and Calgary men wanted in relation to a case involving the sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old Alberta girl.

Eight men were arrested last week, with warrants issued for Khaled Alsaid and Meriton Krasniqi.

Krasniqi, 26, faces the following charges:

*  Sexual interference;

*  Invitation to sexual touching;

*  Two counts of sexual assault;

*  Sexual assault causing bodily harm;

*  Sexual assault – party to offence with another person;

*  Aggravated sexual assault; and

* Trafficking persons under 18

Alsaid, 22, faces the following charges:

*  Sexual assault;

*  invitation to sexual touching; and

*  Sexual interference

Both have been arrested and remain in police custody. 

