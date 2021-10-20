2 Metro Vancouver residents arrested after $30K in kitchen appliances, tools stolen from Kelowna businesses

Two Metro Vancouver residents are facing various charges after West Kelowna RCMP officers recovered more than $30,000 in suspected stolen merchandise earlier this week.

Mounties say they were notified about a man and woman in a Ford cargo van on Sunday and Monday, who were allegedly shoplifting high-value goods from local businesses.

The stolen items included kitchen appliances and home improvement supplies, as well as various tools and machinery.

In partnership with loss prevention officers, investigators were able to track down the suspects in a parking lot of a business in Kelowna on Tuesday.

A 42-year-old man from Langley and a 46-year-old woman from White Rock were arrested and taken into custody without incident.

The pair were released shortly after, pending a future court date.

“Prolific thieves and shoplifters cost businesses thousands of dollars in lost revenue each month,” says West Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney, in a news release.

“Our collaborative approach and our relationship with our local asset protection associates is an invaluable tool that assists us in targeting prolific retail thieves.”

West Kelowna RCMP says the investigation is ongoing and the matter will be submitted to B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.