Two Metro Vancouver residents are now millionaires after winning big prizes in Saturday night's Lotto 6/49 draw.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation tweeted Sunday morning that someone who purchased a ticket in Aldergrove won the $4.24 million grand prize by matching all six numbers.

Additionally, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket-holder in North Vancouver, BCLC said.

The two winners have up to a year to claim their prizes.

Check your tickets! A @Lotto649 ticket bought in #Aldergrove matched 6/6 numbers and is worth a whole lot of money - $4.24 MILLION! https://t.co/XRl6aqtJ4G pic.twitter.com/xbeGRQVGl3