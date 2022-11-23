$2-million anonymous donation to LHSC

An anonymous donor has gifted $2-million to the hematology program at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

According to a statement from the hospital, the gift will specifically support technology, research and patient care for multiple myeloma and other hematologic cancers.

The statement goes on to say that the gift was inspired by the donor’s experience with multiple myeloma.

“Our family was generally uninformed of the serious issues related to multiple myeloma until it struck a family member,” said the donor. “We couldn’t be more pleased to be able to assist our wonderful London medical community with this donation that will help keep LHSC at the forefront of hematology research and patient care in Canada.”

“We are tremendously grateful for this transformational gift,” said Dr. Phua, a hematologist at Victoria Hospital. “It will also support advanced cancer care technology to enable future innovation and discovery, keeping LHSC on the cutting edge of multiple myeloma research, ultimately improving long-term outcomes for our patients.”

LHSC said the money will fund the following items: