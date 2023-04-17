$2-million Black Walnut blaze considered 'suspicious'

A weekend fire in Wortley Village has been declared “suspicious.”

Damage is estimated at $2-million after crews responded to Black Walnut Bakery and Cafe around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, London fire extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported — the incident was reassigned to the London Police Service Street Crime Unit.

According to Mandy Etheridge, co-owner of the Black Walnut, she believes the fire started outside of the building and hopes the cafe's camera system — which remained intact — will reveal what caused the fire.

In the meantime, the adrenaline from Sunday has worn off, and Etheridge is now working with their insurance provider on a rebuilding plan.

"It's not just a loss to us as the people who own and inhabit the location, but the community, and...it's terrible," she said.

According to the owners, they will work to rebuild the location as fast as they can.

"We've done a lot of work over the past 12 years to try and keep the historic feeling of the building, and to try and stay true to it because that's why you like it, right?" added Etheridge.

The top level of the building is a residence, but there was no one in the building when the fire broke out.

The Black Walnut has two other locations in London — the Wortley location had been there for more than a decade.

— With files from CTV News London's Carlyle Fiset