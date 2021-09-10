$2 million drug bust in Oxford County
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Five people are charged following a $2 million drug bust in Oxford County, according to police.
The investigation into trafficking was conducted by OPP officers, the street crime unit, emergency response team and the joint forces cannabis enforcement team.
On Sept. 7, the involved units searched a home on Oxford Road 29 in Blandford-Blenheim Township and seized over 1,300 cannabis plants, over 300 pounds of processed cannabis, a quantity of suspected cocaine, hashish, cannabis resin, firearms and a stolen vehicle.
A 31 year old from Mississauga, 57 year old from Drumbo, 62 year old from Markham, 54 year old from Drumbo and 23 year old from Cambridge are all charged.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.
