$2 million investment aims to help electrify roads

Some feel gas stations will soon be a "remember when" conversation as the transition to electric vehicles continues.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk says climate change is putting vehicle evolution into the fast lane with the goal of a net-zero emissions future.

“What we are now seeing is an automotive sector adapting to the realities of climate change,” he said.

Fueling Thursday’s announcement of a $2 million investment to the Essex Powerlines Corporation to help support 300 new electric vehicle chargers.

Those chargers with varying charging speeds will be available by the fall of 2023. “This is yet another piece of the puzzle that we are delivering that will transform our community of Windsor-Essex and position it as a leader in the electric vehicle revolution,” said Kusmierczyk.

The Charge Up program is offering a 50 per cent rebate on installation. That equates to about a maximum of 50,000 of a unit that fully charges within 30 minutes, 30,000 on a mid-range unit and five grand on a level 2 low end charger.

Looking for a wide range of applicants, Kusmierczyk says the aim is to have charging station in easy-to-access areas like apartments, parks, libraries, retail outlets and restaurants.

He adds, communities across Canada are making similar announcement with the goal of linking similar infrastructure across the country.

“You wanna make sure you have infrastructure between communities so that when you are travelling to Toronto to catch that Toronto Maple Leafs game you've got a place to power up,” Kusmierczyk said.

With Windsor-Essex vying for more EV manufacturing capabilities Tecumseh, Mayor Gary McNamara feels once the infrastructure is in place more consumers will take a seat in an EV.

“This is exactly that spot we are in right now is giving our citizens the confidence that when they buy these vehicles that they will not be stranded,” he said.