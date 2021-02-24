City Council has approved the phase two sale of the Old Victoria Hospital Lands for the development of 600 units of housing, half of which will be affordable housing.

The sale worth $2-million, to Vision SoHo Alliances group was approved after the process was begun in August 2020.

“This is an important step in the redevelopment of the Old Victoria Hospital Lands and a significant milestone in building more affordable housing for Londoners,” said Mayor Ed Holder in a provided statement.

The announcement comes after Holder called on developers to build more affordable housing units in the City over the next five years.

Vision SoHo Alliance consists of five regional organizations including; Indwell Community Homes, Zerin Development Corporation, Homes Unlimited (London) Inc., Chelsea Green Home Society and Italian Seniors’ Project.

The design concept for the lands includes a mix of low- to mid-rise buildings that will be designed to blend into the local surroundings and each other, within a main block structure with a spacious outdoor space and underground parking.

The Old Victoria Hospital Lands Phase II includes 124 Colborne Street (0.80 acres), as well as the lands surrounded by Waterloo Street, South Street, Colborne Street and Hill Street (5.45 acres), excluding lands reserved for the future construction of a public square and retained by the City of London.

The future public square will be located at the corner of South Street and Colborne Street.

The Health Services Building (“Building 50”) and the War Memorial Children’s Hospital (“Building 52”) are situated on 5.45 acres of land and are included in the purchase.