$2 million worth of contraband seized in Stony Mountain Institution: Correctional Service of Canada

A package with contraband including drugs and cell phones was seized inside the maximum security unit at Stony Mountain Institution in December.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), staff at the prison seized the package in the unit on Dec. 25, 2021. Inside, they found contraband and unauthorized items including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentrate, cocaine, fentanyl, and several other items including cell phones and accessories.

The CSC estimates the value of the seizure is more than $2 million. It said the police have been notified and the prison is investigating.

The CSC said it is using tools including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to prevent drugs from getting inside federal prisons. It has set up a tip line, which can be reached at 1-866-780-3784.