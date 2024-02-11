2 missing after house fire in Bowman, Que.
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist - CTVNews.ca
William Eltherington
Two people are unaccounted for after a house fire in the town of Bowman, Que. on Sunday morning.
A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec told CTV News that emergency services responded to a fire at a residence on Chemin de la Lièvre Nord at approximately 8 a.m.
The town is located in the Outaouais region of Quebec and about 90 kilometres north of Ottawa.
Three people escaped from the fire without injury.
A search for the two missing individuals is currently ongoing.
A fire technician has been called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire and to assist police with finding the missing persons.
