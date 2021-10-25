iHeartRadio

2 missing canoers found dead: Sask. RCMP

image.jpeg

Two missing canoers were found dead in the water on Oct. 22, according to Big River RCMP.

The canoers, a man and a woman, had been reported missing Oct. 19 after having gone out on Long Whitefish Lake earlier that day

The Saskatchewan RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, Ministry of Environment Conservation Officers, Lloydminster Rescue Squad and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association were involved in the search.

