2 months after man found dead in Surrey, RCMP turn to public for help identifying him

In hopes of identifying a man who was found dead in Surrey, B.C., two months ago, Mounties are turning to the public for help.

Human remains were discovered in an empty lot in the 19100 block of Fraser Highway on Feb. 23, according to a statement by Surrey RCMP Tuesday.

“Criminality is not believed to have been a factor in this death,” the release reads.

“At this time, investigators have not established any connections with any ongoing missing persons investigations,” it continues.

The deceased individual is described as a man between 20 and 50 years old who stood between 5’8” and 5’9.5” tall.

Mounties say he had short black hair, a sleeve tattoo on his right shoulder, and the name Angelica tattooed in cursive on is left upper chest.

One of his ulna—or forearm—bones had a surgical plate on it, according to RCMP.

The release includes a breakdown of what the man was wearing when he was found dead, as well as some pictures.

The clothing articles include a blue baseball cap, blue denim jeans, black Globe brand skate, a white t-shirt and a blue Cheetah brand steel wrist watch.

“We are hoping that someone will recognize the distinct tattoo or clothing and be able to help identify this person,” a spokesperson for Surrey RCMP, Cpl. Vanessa Munn, said in the statement.

Anyone who believes they know the identity of the man is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.