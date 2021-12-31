2 more Calgary Flames games postponed by NHL
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
The National Hockey League has postponed two more Calgary Flames games.
The NHL said the postponements, announced on Friday, are due to current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities.
Eight postponements were announced in total, including a Tuesday, Jan. 11 game in Calgary against the New York Islanders and a Saturday, Jan. 15 tilt in Calgary against the Vegas Knights.
The NHL said the games will be "rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted."
SCHEDULE UPDATE: The @NHL announced today that eight additional games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season.
Details: https://t.co/8EuE4xfrpV pic.twitter.com/B2Y1Ra5Gyw
-
