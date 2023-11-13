2 more cancellations on Vancouver-Nanaimo ferry service Monday

Service has resumed on the Hullo passenger ferry between Vancouver and Nanaimo following two sailing cancellations Monday morning.

The 7 a.m. departure from Nanaimo and 9 a.m. departure from Vancouver had to be called off while crews worked "diligently to complete a repair," the company said on social media.

The repair was finished before 9:30 a.m., paving the way for the 11 a.m. sailing out of Nanaimo to depart as scheduled.

Monday's cancellations followed a weekend without service for Hullo. The fledgling company was forced to cancel all departures Saturday and Sunday after the Sthuqi' vessel sustained minor damage during Friday's windstorm.

The incident happened while the Spuhéls vessel was dry docked for scheduled maintenance, according to a notice on the Hullo website that lamented the "extremely inopportune timing" of the work.

Hullo has faced some difficulties since launching back in August, when its first two days of sailings had to be cancelled due to adverse weather and a power outage.

The company, which is partnered with the Snuneymuxw First Nation, normally operates four sailings per day in each direction, sometimes adding additional late-night departures when there are major events going on in downtown Vancouver.

Each Hullo sailing can transport up to 354 passengers, with reserved seating and onboard Wi-Fi.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday