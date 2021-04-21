2 more cases of COVID-19 bring Nanaimo hospital outbreak total to 7

Health officials on Vancouver Island say two more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in connection to an outbreak at a Mid-Island hospital.

There have now been seven total cases of the coronavirus detected in the High Intensity Rehab Unit at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, Island Health said in a news release Wednesday. The outbreak there was declared on April 14.

One of the two people who recently tested positive is a patient, while the other is a staff member. A total of six patients and one staff member have tested positive.

"All other test results received to date related to this outbreak are negative," the health authority said in its release.

Island Health said the outbreak remains limited to the High Intensity Rehab Unit and no other areas of the hospital are affected.

"The hospital is still a safe place and people should not avoid seeking emergency care if they require it," the health authority said. "All outpatient services and scheduled procedures continue as normal."