2 more COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Nanaimo hospital

Island Health has identified two more cases of COVID-19 linked to an outbreak at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

One new case was identified in a patient, and one case was confirmed in a staff member, Island Health said Friday.

In total, the outbreak has been linked to seven cases of COVID-19. Six cases involve patients and one case was identified in a staff member.

Island Health says the outbreak is limited to the hospital's transitional care unit.

All other areas of the hospital remain open at this time.

"Contact tracing and testing continues and communication with staff and patients is ongoing," said Island Health in a release Friday.

Two other COVID-19 outbreaks are considered active on Vancouver Island. One outbreak is located at a long-term care home in Nanaimo, and the other is located at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre.