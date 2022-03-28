2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health as hospitalizations tick upwards

Six people died of COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend, including two deaths that occurred in the Vancouver Island region, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Monday's update brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,989, including 238 in Island Health.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Over the weekend, 556 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in British Columbia, including 207 added Saturday, 197 reported Sunday and 152 confirmed Monday.

Of those cases, 151 were reported in Island Health.

Across the province, 288 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 48 patients who require intensive care.

On Vancouver Island 41 people are in hospital with the illness, up from 37 reported Friday and 28 recorded a week ago on March 25.

Two patients are currently receiving critical care in Island Health, the same total reported Friday and a decline from three confirmed on March 21.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 28, 64 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including four patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Monday, roughly 90.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.3 per cent have received two doses.

Approximately 57.4 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine, according to the province.