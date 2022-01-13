2 more COVID-19 deaths reported on Vancouver Island as 412 new cases confirmed

More deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded on Vancouver Island, health officials said Thursday.

Seven more COVID-19 deaths were reported in B.C. over the past 24 hours, including two in the Island Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,462 have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 151 in the island region.

The number of patients in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island remains unchanged over the past 24 hours, though the number of patients requiring critical care decreased slightly, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Sixty-five people are in hospital with COVID-19 on the island, including nine patients in critical care.

Compared to roughly a month ago, hospitalizations have nearly doubled on Vancouver Island, though the number of patients in critical care remains similar.

On Dec. 13, there were 33 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 12 patients in critical care, according to BCCDC data from Dec. 13.

Hospitalizations:

Jan. 13 (65)

Jan. 12 (65)

Jan. 6 (61)

Dec. 13 (33)

ICU patients:

Jan. 13 (9)

Jan. 12 (11)

Jan. 6 (14)

Dec. 13 (12)

Health officials say 2,554 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours, including 412 new cases in the Island Health region.

There are currently 36,049 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 3,193 active cases in the island region, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Confirmed case counts are only a fraction of B.C.'s total number of COVID-19 cases, however, with many more cases suspected but not confirmed since testing capacity is at its limits.

As of Friday, 88.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.3 per cent have received two doses.

Approximately 29.2 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have received a third dose of vaccine as of Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, Island Health declared two new COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes in the region.

There are currently 10 active outbreaks at health-care facilities in the health authority.