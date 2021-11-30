2 more days of strong wind in southern Alberta

While B.C. is yet again aligned for heavy rainfall, our local conditions remain warm, dry, and windy. Gusts are possible in the triple digits along portions of the foothills:

130 km/h!? Yes, you read that right. Tall vehicles run the risk of being overturned along north-south routes, especially.

While Crowsnest has reported a gust at 80 km/h, the Nakiska Ridgetop doubled up and hit 161 km/h at 4 o'clock this morning – though because the Ridgetop is at 2500m elevation, wind speeds will always be wildly enhanced there.

This evening's gusts will prove the most treacherous for travel along those routes.

Calgary's gusts today will likely top the 40s. Yesterday, I said we'd get to 12 C, so I’ll stick to my guns, there, and if I'm off, it's likely to do with a rise above.

Another thing from yesterday. I mentioned early strong gusts for the first of December… I steered clear, however, of mentioning the occasional "odd duck" forecast model that plotted for us to scream into the mid-teens for the early hours. You know, because that would be ridiculous. Things change, and here we go!

Calgary could see gusts well into the 60s or 70s for the waking hours tomorrow, dying off near the lunch hour, as even more forecast models are verifying the idea. This will give us a daytime high in the low-to-mid teens. By the mid-to-late afternoon, we're back to single digits with a shot at rain showers, and by the evening, to quote one of my favourite fictional scientists, "Life, ah, finds a way," and we’re into a period of wet snow for Thursday. Both of these events are, at this time, expected to provide minimal quantities of precipitation.

Still, our week undergoes a drastic change from there, as previously forecast temperatures in the negative single-digits are largely whisked away by merit of the extra energy our first day of meteorological winter provides.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Mainly cloudy, windy - gusts in the 40-50 km/h range

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: west wind, clear, high 5 C

Wednesday:

Downtrending – mainly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers. Early wind gusts to 60-70 km/h

Daytime high: 15 C (6 by late afternoon)

Evening: chance of showers/flurries mixed, low -3 C

Thursday:

Cloudy, chance of showers/flurries mixed

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -9 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -7 C

Saturday:

West wind, partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

The photo of the day yesterday takes the cake today; the Glenmore Reservoir froze over and Tab got a great shot of it. Thanks, Tab!

