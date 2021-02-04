The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional deaths and 20 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

The two deaths reported were men in the community – one was in his 80s and the other was in his 90s

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 334 people.

As of Thursday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,253 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,517 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

4 are related to outbreaks

4 are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 are considered community acquired

1 is travel-related outside North America

5 are still under investigation

WECHU says 402 cases are considered active. There are 59 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and nine people are in the ICU.

There are 37 outbreaks in the region, including 17 at LTC and retirement homes, 14 at workplaces, and six hospital outbreaks.