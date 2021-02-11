The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional deaths and 30 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the first COVID-19 variant has been detected in Windsor-Essex. It is still being tested to see which variant it is.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 350 people. WECHU says 226 deaths have occurred among residents and staff in long-term care and retirement homes.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,449 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,825 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

7 are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 are related to outbreaks

5 are considered community acquired

14 are still under investigation.

More coming.