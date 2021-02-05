The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional deaths and 41 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 336 people.

As of Friday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,294 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,553 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

11 are related to outbreaks

11 are close contacts of confirmed cases

7 are considered community acquired

12 are still under investigation.

WECHU says 405 cases are considered active. There are 53 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 10 people are in the ICU.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave his weekly epidemiological presentation on the COVID situation in the region. Almost all indicators are trending downward.

The per cent positivity for Windsor-Essex has dropped to 4.5 per cent, compared to 6.2 per cent last week. That’s fifth highest in the province.

There are 32 outbreaks in the region, including 15 at LTC and retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, and six hospital outbreaks.