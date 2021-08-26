2 more Edmonton Elks test positive for COVID-19, cases up to 14

The Edmonton Elks' COVID-19 outbreak has grown to 14 cases.

Two more members of the organization tested positive for the disease on Wednesday after the team returned from Vancouver last week, the organization announced on Thursday.

Thursday night's game against the Toronto Argonauts was postponed last Sunday after a number of Elks contracted COVID-19.

Earlier this week, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie told TSN the majority of the team's cases were unvaccinated.

